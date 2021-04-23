Another first: NASA turns Martian air into oxygen

Home » World

NASA has logged another extraterrestrial first on its latest mission to Mars: converting carbon dioxide from the Martian atmosphere into pure, breathable oxygen, the US space agency said yesterday.

The unprecedented extraction of oxygen, literally out of thin air, was achieved on Tuesday by an experimental device aboard Perseverance, a six-wheeled rover that landed on the Red Planet on February 18 after a seven-month journey from Earth.

In its first activation, the toaster-sized instrument dubbed MOXIE — Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment — produced about 5 grams of oxygen, equivalent to roughly 10 minutes’ breathing for an astronaut.

Although the initial output was modest, the feat marked the first experimental extraction of a natural resource from the environment of another planet for direct use by humans.

“MOXIE isn’t just the first instrument to produce oxygen on another world,” said Trudy Kortes, director of technology demonstrations at NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. She called it the first technology of its kind to help future missions “live off the land” of another planet.

The instrument works through electrolysis, which uses extreme heat to separate oxygen atoms from molecules of carbon dioxide, which accounts for about 95 percent of the Mars atmosphere.

The remaining 5 percent of Mars’ atmosphere, which is only about 1 percent as dense Earth’s, consists primarily of molecular nitrogen and argon.

Oxygen exists on Mars in negligible trace amounts. But an abundant supply is considered critical to eventual human exploration of the Red Planet, both as a sustainable source of breathable air and as a necessary ingredient for rocket fuel to fly home.

The volumes required for launching rockets into space from Mars are particularly daunting.

Getting four astronauts off the Martian surface would take about 7 tons of rocket fuel and 25 tons of oxygen.