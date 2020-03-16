Another kink in Afghan peace talks

Home » World

The Afghan government postponed its plan to release Taliban prisoners, a senior official said on Saturday, throwing a precarious peace process between the Taliban and Kabul into deeper crisis.

In an attempt to resolve one of the long-running disputes that has roiled talks between the two sides, President Ashraf Ghani announced the Afghans would free 1,500 prisoners last Tuesday as a gesture of goodwill before negotiations begin.

The Taliban had earlier rejected the offer and demanded up to 5,000 captives be released ahead of talks, citing the US-Taliban deal signed last month that excluded Kabul.

On Saturday, Javid Faisal, spokesman for the Afghan National Security Council, announced the prisoners’ release had been delayed to allow more time to review their identities.

“We have received the lists of the prisoners to be released. We are checking and verifying the lists, which will take time,” he said.

Ghani’s decree indicated the government would release 1,500 captives beginning on Saturday if the Taliban side agrees to reduce violence, with plans to free another 3,500 prisoners after negotiations begin.

“We want guarantees that they will not return to fighting,” Faisal said.

Since the US-Taliban agreement was signed in Doha, Qatar, on February 29, violence has flared up, with the Taliban carrying out dozens of attacks across the country, killing Afghan forces and civilians.

The Taliban did not immediately react to the delay announcement, likely to further stall peace talks, originally expected to begin on March 10.

On Wednesday, the government warned it would resume offensive operations against the militants if violence continues, ending a unilateral partial truce put in place ahead of the talks.

Political chaos in Kabul has complicated matters further, with Ghani’s former chief executive, Abdullah Abdullah, also claiming the presidency following last September’s election, which was marred by delays and allegations of voter fraud.

Last Monday, Abdullah swore himself in as president minutes after Ghani took the oath of office as the official president of Afghanistan.