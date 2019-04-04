Anti-cholera campaign in Mozambique

Home » World

Health officials launched a vaccination campaign in Mozambique’s cyclone-hit port city of Beira yesterday in an effort to contain an outbreak of cholera that has already infected more than 1,400 people, the World Health Organization said.

About 900,000 doses of oral cholera vaccine arrived on Tuesday in Mozambique, where Cyclone Idai last month flattened homes and unleashed widespread flooding.

The vaccination campaign is planned to last six days and aims to immunize 900,000 people across four districts including 500,000 in Beira.

“We are pretty confident that we will reach the target,” WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said in Geneva.

About 843 people were killed by the storm and subsequent flooding in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Humanitarian efforts are turning to preventing further loss of life due to disease. As of Tuesday, Mozambique’s health ministry had reported 1,428 cases of cholera including one death since the outbreak was declared on March 27.

“We shouldn’t focus too much on the numbers as there are still a lot of people who are not getting tested for cholera,” Lindmeier said. “The important thing is to get sick people into treatment as soon as possible.”