The story appears on
Page A11
May 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Anti-groper ‘Digi Police’ app a smash hit in Japan
A SMARTPHONE app developed by Japanese police is being widely downloaded by women trying to protect themselves from gropers on packed rush-hour trains.
The “Digi Police” app was originally issued by Tokyo police three years ago but a function to scare off molesters was only added a few months ago. Since then, the app has reportedly been downloaded hundreds of thousands of times — unusual for a government-developed mobile application.
Women in crowded trains and other public places in Japan often face sexual harassment but are typically too afraid to call out for help due to a sense of embarrassment.
With the app, victims can press a “repel groper” icon to produce a written message saying “There is a groper here. Please help.” With another press, the message turns red and a voice repeatedly says, “Please stop!”
The app includes an alarm and can notify a designated e-mail address when used — a feature that can also be used by children and their parents. Users can also locate crime-prone areas and police stations on a map.
Violent crime is rare in Japan, but groping — ranging from rubbing against victims to placing a hand under their clothing — is an everyday occurrence. It has been taken lightly as a “nuisance,” so posters have been put up at stations and in train cars to remind passengers that groping is a crime.
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police said 2,620 sexual crimes were reported in 2017, including 1,750 cases of groping, mostly on trains or at stations.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.