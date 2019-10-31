The story appears on
Page A11
October 31, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Apple’s iOS update includes gender-neutral emojis
Apple has put out new gender neutral emojis of most of its people icons — including punks, clowns and zombies — as part of an update to its mobile operating system.
The tech giant has offered growing numbers of inclusive emoji designs in recent years, putting out a range of skin tones and occupations, with Google’s Android publishing its own non-binary faces in May.
A wheelchair, guide dog and a flexing prosthetic arm are among Apple’s latest batch — put out on Monday with the iOS 13.2 upgrade — that users can slip into messages to get their points across.
The new gender neutral emojis differ slightly from the male and female ones.
In some, the style and color of their clothes is changed. In others the haircuts are different and a “gender neutral facial structure” is used, says the Emojipedia website.
However, the attempt at on-screen inclusivity has not pleased everyone, with some suggesting the icons indicate how gender-nonconforming people should look.
“How do u determine that these emojis are how gender-neutrality should be represented or that these emojis even represent most gnc people,” wrote one Twitter user.
“I don’t understand why they weren’t just all neutral to begin with,” wrote another. “Regular old smiles were neutral. I don’t know why we had to go and start gendering everything in the first place.”
When it unveiled the designs this year, Apple said that they would “bring even more diversity to the keyboard.”
Apple also serves up some new niche offerings including a plate of falafel, a skunk and a banjo.
Businesses have paid increasing attention to becoming more inclusive in recent times. Toy maker Mattel, for example, released gender-neutral dolls last month with none of the curves or large muscles of the traditional Barbie or GI Joe.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.