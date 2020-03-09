Aramco going for bust with more oil output

Home » World

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, plans to raise its crude-oil production significantly above 10 million barrels per day in April, following the collapse of the OPEC supply-cut agreement with Russia, officials said.

State oil giant Aramco will boost its crude output after the current OPEC-cut deal expires at the end of March.

On Saturday, Aramco slashed its official April selling price for all its crude grades to all destinations, after OPEC’s oil-supply-cut pact with Russia fell apart Friday, sending oil into a tailspin.

April’s production will be significantly higher than 10 million barrels per day, possibly closer to 11 million.

Saudi Arabia has been pumping 9.7 million barrels per day over the past couple months.

Aramco has set out to maximize its output and sell more crude to protect its market share.

The country has an oil-output capacity of 12 million barrels per day, giving it the ability to swiftly increase production.

A three-year pact between OPEC and Russia ended in acrimony Friday after Moscow refused to support deeper oil cuts to cope with the coronavirus epidemic and OPEC responded by removing all limits on production.

Oil prices plunged 10 percent as the development revived fears of a 2014 price crash.