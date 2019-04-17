Arrests as London climate protesters dig in

Home » World

More than 200 people have been arrested in ongoing climate change protests in London that brought parts of the British capital to a standstill, police said yesterday.

Demonstrators started blocking off a bridge and major central road junctions on Monday at the start of a civil disobedience campaign that also saw action in other parts of Europe.

The protests were organized by campaign group Extinction Rebellion, which was established last year in Britain by academics and has become one of the world’s fastest-growing environmental movements.

London’s Metropolitan Police said that more than 209 adults had been arrested in two days of protests.

The figure includes three men and two women who were arrested at the UK offices of energy giant Royal Dutch Shell on suspicion of criminal damage. Campaigners daubed graffiti and smashed a window at the Shell Centre building.

The majority arrested were seized for breaching public order laws and obstructing a highway.

The protest saw more than a thousand people block off central London’s Waterloo Bridge and lay trees in pots along its length. Later, people set up camps in Hyde Park in preparation for further demonstrations throughout the week. Police have ordered the protesters to confine themselves to an approved zone.

“The information and intelligence available at this time mean that the Met (police) feels this action is necessary in order to prevent the demonstrations from causing ongoing serious disruption,” police said.

The group wants governments to declare a climate and ecological emergency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025, halt biodiversity loss and be led by new “citizens’ assemblies on climate and ecological justice.”

Spokesman James Fox said the group had attempted to maintain a blockade overnight at four sites in central London before the police came to impose the new restriction.

People were arrested “mostly at Waterloo Bridge where the police came to try to stop everyone, but there were too many of us,” he said, adding the protesters attached themselves to vehicles and to each other bicycle locks.

“We have no intention of leaving until the government listens to us,” he said. “Many of us are willing to sacrifice our liberty for the cause.”