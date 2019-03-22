The story appears on
Page A8
March 22, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
At least 72 dead in Iraqi ferry tragedy
At least 72 people died when an overloaded ferry sank in the Tigris river near Mosul in Iraq, medical sources said yesterday.
Most of the casualties on the ferry were women and children who could not swim, said the head of Mosul’s Civil Defense Authority Husam Khalil.
A separate source in the Civil Defense Authority said the boat had been loaded with twice its capacity, causing it to capsize.
Mobile phone footage showed the ferry sinking into the muddy water and people shouting for help.
The rescue team was retrieving survivors and had rescued 12 people so far, Khalil said.
Police and medical sources said earlier at least 40 people had drowned. A source in a nearby hospital and another in a morgue said the toll had risen to 72.
The accident took place to the north of the city, near a recreational area popular with families.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.