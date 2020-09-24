Aussie whale rescue bid ends in tragedy

Home » World

Most of a 470-strong pod of pilot whales stranded off Australia’s remote southern coast have died, officials said yesterday, as rescuers struggled in freezing waters and fading light to free those still alive.

The pod, which is the biggest beaching in the country’s modern history, were first spotted on a wide sandbank during an aerial reconnaissance of rugged Macquarie Harbour in Tasmania state on Monday.

After two days of a difficult and dangerous rescue attempt, state marine scientists said at least 380 of the long-finned pilot whales had died.

By late yesterday, around 50 of the mammals had been freed.

But experts said there was a high likelihood they would return as many did during the rescue attempt a day earlier, creating an exhausting loop for rescuers who cannot work through the night.

The outlook for the remaining 30 stranded and still alive pilot whales, a species of oceanic dolphin that grow to 7 meters long and can weigh up to 3 tons, was bleak.

“As time goes on, they do become fatigued and their chance of survival reduces,” Nic Deka, Parks and Wildlife Service incident officer said.

“We do expect to rescue more but increasingly our focus is what do with the carcasses.”

The stranding, about 200 kilometers northwest of the state capital Hobart, is the biggest on record in modern Australia and one of the largest in the world, drawing attention to a natural phenomenon that remains a mystery to scientists.

“It’s certainly a major event and of great concern when we potentially lose that many whales out of a stranding event,” said Peter Harrison, a professor at the Southern Cross University Whale Research Group.