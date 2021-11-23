Australia allows certain foreigners again

Home » World

The Australian government expects 200,000 vaccinated foreign students and skilled workers will soon return without quarantining when the country further relaxes pandemic restrictions next week.

From next Wednesday, students, skilled workers and travelers on working vacations will be allowed to land at Sydney and Melbourne airports without needing to seek exemptions from a travel ban, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said yesterday.

“The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone in our pathway back, it’s a major milestone about what Australians have been able to achieve and enable us to do,” Morrison said.

The government expects 200,000 arrivals in the two categories by January, he said.

Vaccinated citizens of Japan and South Korea will also be allowed in without quarantining, as well as people on humanitarian visas.

But the government has yet to decide when tourists will be allowed to return.

“I think Australians are very keen to see us take this step-by-step approach,” Morrison said. “They’ve been through a lot and they’ve sacrificed a lot to ensure that we can open safely so we can stay safely open.”

While vaccinated travelers will be able to arrive without quarantine in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states, parts of the country with lower vaccination rates still impose pandemic restrictions at state lines.

After a troubled and faltering start, Australia’s vaccine rollout has gathered pace. More than 85 percent of the population aged 16 and older is now vaccinated. Australia reopened its border to quarantine-free travelers on November 1 after 20 months of some of the most draconian pandemic restrictions adopted by any democratic country. Arrivals were first restricted to Australian citizens and permanent residents. The first flights in an Australia-Singapore quarantine-free travel bubble began on Sunday.

Universities Australia chief executive Catrina Jackson said her sector lost AU$1.80billion (US$1.3 billion) last year because foreign students were locked out.

“We’ve got 130,000 students waiting to get back. They’ve been so patient and they’ve been so resolute. They’ve been studying online for ... almost two years now,” she told state broadcaster ABC.