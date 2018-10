Australia apologizes to child sex victims

Home » World

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison yesterday offered a rare national apology, only the second since 2008, to victims of institutional child sexual abuse and their families, bringing some survivors to tears.

The gesture followed a five-year inquiry into child sexual abuse that delved into more than 8,000 cases of misconduct, most of them at religious and state-run institutions responsible for keeping children safe.

“Today, as a nation, we confront our failure to listen, to believe, and to provide justice,” Morrison told lawmakers in the Australian capital, Canberra.

“We say sorry. To the children we failed, sorry. To the parents whose trust was betrayed and who have struggled to pick up the pieces, sorry.”

Expressions of national regret such as yesterday’s are reserved for egregious misdeeds in which the state has played a role.

In the previous instance in 2008, then Prime Minister Kevin Rudd apologized to members of the Stolen Generations of indigenous Australians, forcibly taken from their families and communities as young children under assimilation policies.

Morrison also repeated the apology in a speech to nearly 800 victims, some of whom began to cry, TV images showed. “It was very, very intense to be in that room,” Graeme, a victim who identified himself only by his first name, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“I looked around and I thought to myself there is not a room of stronger people anywhere in the country.”

Morrison vowed tougher oversight, although some victims say the government has failed to do enough.

Australia set up a redressal scheme this year to pay abuse victims compensation of up to A$150,000 (US$106,000) each. But the conservative government has yet to decide if it will adopt recommendations from the wide-ranging national inquiry.