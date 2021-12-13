The story appears on
Page A11
December 13, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Australia cuts booster waiting time
Australia said yesterday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive a COVID-19 booster following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
Australia had previously said it would offer the booster to everyone over 18 who had their second dose of the vaccine six months earlier.
But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose. “A booster dose five or more months after the second dose will make sure that the protection from the primary course is even stronger and longer lasting and should help prevent spread of the virus,” Hunt said.
“Data from Israel shows boosters supporting reductions in the rate of infection in eligible age groups, severe disease in those aged over 40 years and deaths in those over 60 years.”
Australia will use both vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in its booster program. It is one of the most vaccinated countries, with about 90 percent of people over 16 fully inoculated.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.