The story appears on
Page A3
September 17, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Australia’s N-sub deal with US, UK slammed
CHINA yesterday slammed a new US alliance with Australia and Britain, under which Canberra will acquire nuclear submarine technology, as an “extremely irresponsible” threat to regional stability.
The agreement “seriously undermines regional peace and stability and intensifies the arms race,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a regular press briefing.
The Western allies did not mention China when unveiling the submarine deal on Wednesday, but their intent was clear, with each referring to regional security concerns.
The agreement would make Australia the first country without nuclear weapons to obtain nuclear-powered submarines.
“The export of highly sensitive nuclear submarine technology by the United States and Britain to Australia once again proves that they use nuclear exports as a tool of geopolitical games and adopt double standards, which is extremely irresponsible,” Zhao said.
He added that the deal gave regional countries “reason to question Australia’s sincerity in abiding by its nuclear non-proliferation commitments.”
He urged the Western allies to “abandon their outdated Cold War zero-sum thinking” or risk “shooting themselves in the foot.”
In a joint statement, the US, Britain and Australia governments said the partnership, called “AUKUS,” will help “significantly deepen cooperation on a range of security and defense capabilities.”
Australia intends to build the submarines in Adelaide in cooperation with Britain and the United States, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
“Australia is not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons or establish a civil nuclear capability,” he said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.