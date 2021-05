BBC Journalist apologizes over Diana interview

Home » World

Martin Bashir, the BBC journalist who tricked princess Diana into giving an explosive interview, yesterday apologized to Princes William and Harry, but said claims linking his actions to her death were “unreasonable.”

A report by retired senior judge John Dyson published on Thursday found that Bashir commissioned faked bank statements that falsely suggested some of Diana’s closest aides were being paid by the security services to keep tabs on her.

Bashir then showed them to Diana’s brother Charles Spencer in a successful bid to convince him to arrange a meeting between himself and Diana and earn her trust.

Bashir, 58, told the Sunday Times he was “deeply sorry” to Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry. “I never wanted to harm Diana in any way and I don’t believe we did,” he told the paper.

But William said that Bashir’s actions and the interview had made “a major contribution” to the demise of his parents’ relationship and “contributed significantly to her fear, paranoia and isolation” in her final years.

In his own release, Harry said that the deceptive practices had played a part in his mother’s death. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.”

Diana died in a Paris car crash in 1997, aged 36.

Bashir disputed the accusations, saying “I don’t feel I can be held responsible for many of the other things that were going on in her life, and the complex issues surrounding those decisions.

“The suggestion I am singularly responsible I think is unreasonable and unfair.”

He argued that the 1995 interview had been conducted on Diana’s terms, and that they remained firm friends after it aired to an audience of 22.8 million people.

Bashir has said he regretted showing Diana’s brother forged documents, but that it had “no bearing” on the revelations aired in the interview.

In it, Diana famously said “there were three people” in her marriage — her, Charles and his mistress and now wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles — and also admitted adultery.

Bashir was little-known at the time but went on to have a high-profile career on United States television networks.

Bashir worked for the BBC as religion editor until he stepped down just last week, citing ill health, hours before Dyson’s report was submitted to BBC bosses.