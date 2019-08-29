Baby sex surgery banned

Home » World

An Indian state has banned sex assignment surgery on babies whose sex is not clear at birth, a health official said yesterday, in a first to protect intersex children.

The landmark move was made in response to an April order by Tamil Nadu’s top court to prohibit such surgeries — which research suggests can cause long-term mental and physical damage — except in life-threatening situations.

“The (government order) was issued as per the high court’s directive to protect intersex children from these so-called normalizing surgeries,” said a ministry official, who declined to be named as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

About 1.7 percent of children are born intersex — with reproductive organs, genitals, hormones or chromosomes that do not fit the usual expectations of male and female, the United Nations says.

Doctors often perform surgery to make intersex babies genitalia look and function like that expected of males or females, in the belief it will make their lives easier and ease parental distress.

But calls are growing to outlaw gender alignment surgery unless it is medically needed, for example, to help urination or menstruation. Intersex activists say numerous surgeries on young children without their consent can cause psychological damage.

Portugal banned unnecessary surgeries on children with sex variations last year — the second country after Malta.

“Nowhere in India has this been done before,” said Philip C. Philip, an LGBT+ activist at the Human Rights Law Network, urging better education in medical schools so doctors understand intersex bodies.