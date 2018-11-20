Backdown rescues Israeli leader

Home » World

A KEY Israeli minister has said he will not quit Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition for now despite sharp disagreements, potentially ending a crisis that had threatened to topple the government.

The announcement by Education Minister Naftali Bennett was a dramatic climbdown from his Jewish Home party’s earlier threat to leave Netanyahu’s coalition if he was not named defence minister.

Netanyahu has refused to give the post to Bennett, one of his main political rivals.

Bennett, whose far-right party holds eight seats in parliament, said he would give Netanyahu time to correct course on a range of issues.

“If the prime minister is serious in his intentions, we are removing at this moment all of our political demands and will help you in the huge mission of making Israel win again,” Bennett said.

“I know I’ll pay a political price — it’s not the end of the world, you win some, you lose some.

“It’s better that the prime minister beats me in a political battle than (Hamas leader Ismail) Haniya beats Israel.”

Bennett’s comments followed an impassioned address to the nation by the prime minister.

Netanyahu said he would retain the defence portfolio for now and seek to convince coalition partners to remain in the government.

He said calling early elections would be “irresponsible” due to what he described as a complicated security situation facing the country. Netanyahu also defended his security credentials, seeking to hit back at criticism of last week’s controversial ceasefire that ended the worst escalation between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza since a 2014 war.

Many analysts question the wisdom of starting a war in the Gaza Strip without a strategy for how it will end.

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman’s resignation last week over the ceasefire threw the government into crisis.

After Lieberman’s withdrawal along with his Yisrael Beitenu party, Netanyahu’s government was left clinging to a one-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament.