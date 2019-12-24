The story appears on
Page A3
December 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Ban on Japanese beef lifted
CHINESE authorities announced that the country had removed a ban on imports of Japan’s deboned beef under 30 months old starting December 19.
The ban was imposed amid outbreaks of mad cow disease in 2001, according to a statement jointly released by the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Inspection and quarantine requirements would be made separately. China also lifted import restrictions on cloven-hoofed animals and products.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.