Ban on Japanese beef lifted

CHINESE authorities announced that the country had removed a ban on imports of Japan’s deboned beef under 30 months old starting December 19.

The ban was imposed amid outbreaks of mad cow disease in 2001, according to a statement jointly released by the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Inspection and quarantine requirements would be made separately. China also lifted import restrictions on cloven-hoofed animals and products.