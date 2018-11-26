Banana exports key to Angola ending its dependence on oil

Home » World

Boxes of still-green bananas are shifted one-by-one from a towering stack of crates into a refrigerated shipping container.

Stamped “From Angola, with love,” the fruit is shipped to consumers 6,000 kilometers away — part of Luanda’s drive to diversify its economy and wean itself from its dependence on oil.

Novagrolider, a privately-owned company, produces several dozen tons of bananas every week to be shipped to Portugal.

The firm, founded 10 years ago with Portuguese investment, has become a poster child for the economic transformation that the Angolan government is seeking.

At Novagrolider’s Caxito 600-hectare plantation 60 kilometers northwest of Luanda, the banana plants, protected with blue plastic bags, bend under the weight of their fruit.

Novagrolider’s output has grown exponentially in recent years and its parent company, Grupolider, which has interests in transport and property as well, employs 3,500 people.

It grows mangoes, pineapples and watermelons as well as bananas on its four fruit farms in Angola. After a cautious start, company boss Joao Macedo’s appetite and ambition grew rapidly.

“Despite competition from South America, the quality of our products nonetheless allows us to sell in Portugal and Spain,” he said.

Macedo hopes to double production to 170,000 tons annually and establish a foot-hold in the lucrative South African market.

Back in Caxito, the province’s top agriculture official shares Macedo’s enthusiasm.

“Bananas are our ‘green fuel’ — here we have one possible way of diversifying the economy,” said Eliseo Mateos.

In the decade that followed the bloody 27-year civil war that ended in 2002, Angola enjoyed strong double-digit growth fueled by oil, which accounts for 90 percent of Angola’s exports and 70 percent of government revenues.

But the slump in the price of crude in 2014 shook the economic model of the country. President Joao Lourenco vowed to revive the economy when he took power one year ago.

Lourenco targeted expanding the agricultural sector, which could provide many Angolans with employment.

Land ownership is a problem many investors face. Currently the law states that all land is the property of the state.

“It took me three or four years to find land,” said Novagrolider’s Macedo.

Despite the hurdles, he is convinced of farming’s potential.

“With government support and organization, the agricultural sector could be the driving force of this country’s development,” he said.