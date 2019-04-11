Battle for Tripoli rages, thousands flee

Home » World

Eastern forces and troops loyal to the Tripoli government battled on the outskirts of Libya’s capital yesterday as thousands of residents fled from the fighting.

The Libyan National Army forces of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar held positions in the suburbs about 11 kilometers south of the center. Steel containers and pickups with mounted machine guns blocked their way into the city.

Residents reported LNA planes buzzing Tripoli as anti-aircraft guns fired at them. On the ground, Haftar’s forces were fighting Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj’s soldiers at the former international airport, witnesses said.

The United Nations said at least 4,500 Tripoli residents had been displaced, most moving away from homes in conflict areas to safer districts. Many more were trapped, it said.

The LNA forces moved out of their stronghold in east Libya to take the sparsely populated but oil-rich south earlier this year, before heading a week ago toward Tripoli, where the internationally recognized government sits.

Libya has been divided and anarchic since the 2011 toppling of then-strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

Since then, political and armed factions have vied for power and control of Libya’s oil wealth, and the country split into rival eastern and western administrations linked to shifting military alliances after a battle for Tripoli in 2014.

The United Nations wants to bring both sides together to plan an election and a way out of the chaos.

The UN humanitarian agency said it was extremely concerned about the “disproportionate and indiscriminate use” of explosive weapons in densely populated areas.