Best in show chic on display

Home » World

With thousands of pampered pooches showing off silky coats and perky tails at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show this week, some of their handlers are flaunting their own high fashion, hoping to give an edge to their dogs in the alpha contest of pedigree breeds.

For male and female handlers alike, comfort is paramount when they prepare to run around with their coiffed dogs, but they say it is also important they look their best and complement their dogs’ image.

“You want your judge to see your dog. If they remember an outfit, they’ll hopefully focus on your dog,” said Jacqueline Royce, who owns and handles a bull mastiff named Anna Banana.

She wore a custom-designed black skirt suit with rhinestones Tuesday while awaiting the crowning of “Best in Show” at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Custom-designed suits are common at Westminster, as is attire from St. John, a label popular for its knit-fabric suits that enable female handlers to run and kneel on Westminster’s purple runway without worrying about a wardrobe malfunction.

“I picked this suit because it complements my dog’s color. When I’m behind him, it helps his silhouette stand out,” said Katie Cecilio, who was dressed in a sparkling royal blue St. John suit to show her gray Bedlington terrier, Westley.

Westminster handlers tend to pull out their best suits from a wardrobe of several outfits they wear at weekly dog shows throughout the year. Each of them costs anywhere from several hundred to a couple thousand dollars.

“I’ve got a special closet just for my show clothes,” Royce said.

Now in its 144th year, the Westminster show bills itself as the second-oldest sporting event in the country, behind only the Kentucky Derby horse race.