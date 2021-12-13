Bezos heartbroken after 6 die in Amazon warehouse

Home » World

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos said he was “heartbroken” after at least six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in the US state of Illinois when it was struck by a tornado.

“The news from Edwardsville is tragic,” Bezos tweeted about the town where the facility was located.

“We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones.”

The warehouse was struck by a series of tornadoes that ripped across six US states in what President Joe Biden said was likely to be “one of the largest” storm outbreaks in history.

Up to 100 Amazon employees working a night shift ahead of Christmas are believed to have been trapped when the warehouse collapsed, and it is not clear how many may still be trapped.

Earlier on Saturday, Edwardsville fire chief James Whiteford told reporters that 45 people made it out of the building safely, one had to be airlifted to hospital, and at least six had died.