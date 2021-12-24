The story appears on
Page A11
December 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Biden will run again if healthy
US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that he will run for re-election in 2024 if he is in good health at the time.
“Yes,” he said when asked by host David Muir if he plans to run for re-election in an interview aired on Wednesday on ABC’s World News Tonight.
“But look, I’m a great respecter of fate. Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I’m in the health I’m in now, if I’m in good health, then in fact, I would run again,” he said.
Muir asked Biden whether he still wants to run if his opponent turns out to be former President Donald Trump again.
“You’re trying to tempt me now,” Biden answered with a laughter. “Sure. Why would I not run against Donald Trump for the nominee? That’ll increase the prospect of running.”
Amid the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of momentum in the legislative process of his sweeping economic agenda, Biden’s approval ratings have largely been on a downward trend since the summer, recently stabilizing in the 42 percent to 43 percent range, data from polling site FiveThirtyEight showed.
His sagging popularity has stoked speculation over whether he’ll seek another four-year term. Biden will be almost 82 years old on Election Day 2024.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.