June 10, 2021
Related News
Biden withdrawing TikTok, WeChat ban orders
US President Joe Biden is withdrawing a series of executive orders that sought to ban new downloads of WeChat and TikTok and ordering a new commerce department review, the White House said yesterday.
The administration of former President Donald Trump had attempted to block users from downloading the apps and ban other technical transactions that Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat said would effectively block the apps’ use in the United States. The courts blocked those orders that never took effect.
Biden’s new executive order revokes the old orders, along with another in January that targeted eight other communications and financial technology software applications. A separate US national security review of TikTok remains ongoing.
