Bill averts American Christmas shutdown

THE US Senate has approved an emergency short-term spending bill that puts off a looming government shutdown, but excludes the US$5 billion that President Donald Trump sought for a US-Mexico border wall.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the measure will fund normal government operations at current levels through to February 8.

This brings Washington a step closer to avoiding a potentially crippling closure of some federal offices over the Christmas holiday.

“It’s good that our Republican colleagues in the Senate finally realized that they should not shut down the government over a wall that does not have enough support to pass the House or Senate and is not supported by a majority of the country,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

White House aides said Trump is inclined to sign the measure.

But it is seen as a defeat for the president, who had argued strenuously for new funding for a wall that he insists would check illegal immigration.

Trump essentially abandoned his position from last week, when he told Democrats he would be “proud” to shutter government over border security.

The six-week deal comes a day after Democratic leaders rejected a longer-term Republican offer that would have increased border security.

Once Democrats take House control next month, they will be loathe to green-light more money to Trump for his wall.

The president has fumed about Democrats not giving in, and he ranted about it again yesterday.

“In our Country, so much money has been poured down the drain, for so many years, but when it comes to Border Security and the Military, the Democrats fight to the death,” Trump tweeted.

“We won on the Military, which is being completely rebuilt. One way or the other, we will win on the Wall!”

Some congressional conservatives complained about McConnell’s maneuver — including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, who lamented the bill’s passage.

“This is a missed opportunity to deliver on the promises made to the American people,” he said.