November 15, 2018
Birthday party for Charles
Britain’s Prince Charles will celebrate his 70th birthday with a Buckingham Palace party thrown by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Clarence House released two family portraits to mark the birthday. The photos show Charles with his wife Camilla, sons Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan and his grandchildren.
