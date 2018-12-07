The story appears on
Page A11
December 7, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Border force of 10,000 for Europe not feasible
The European Union’s flagship plan for a 10,000-strong bloc-wide border and coastguard force in two years exceeds “what is feasible,” the EU’s Austrian presidency has said.
“We have nothing to gain from writing 10,000 on paper and then they do not really exist, and that is why the timetable is being extended,” Austria’s interior minister Herbert Kickl said.
He spoke instead of a “gradual buildup” during the next seven-year EU budget from 2021 to 2027.
Austria was hosting a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels to discuss ongoing plans to curb migration.
The EU is trying to boost its defenses against future migrant surges after having sharply reduced arrivals since a 2015 peak as a result of cooperation with Turkey and Libya.
The last surge fueled divisions across the bloc — particularly over a plan to relocate tens of thousand of asylum seekers among EU member states.
Frontline countries Italy, Greece and Spain expressed fears that border guards recruited from other member countries would erode their national sovereignty if deployed to their territory during a crisis.
And Poland said that funds for the force might mean less money for roads and other infrastructure projects.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.