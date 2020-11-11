Brazil suspends trial of Sinovac vaccine

Home » World

BRAZIL’S health regulator has suspended a clinical trial for China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine citing a severe adverse event, surprising the trial organizers who countered there had been a death but it was unrelated to the vaccine.

The health regulator, Anvisa, said on Monday the event occurred on October 29 but did not specify if it took place in Brazil or in another country. It also did not give an indication of how long the suspension might last.

Dimas Covas, the head of Sao Paulo’s medical research institute Butantan, which is conducting the Sinovac trial, said the regulator’s decision was related to a death but added he found it strange “because it’s a death unrelated to the vaccine.”

“As there are more than 10,000 volunteers at this moment, deaths can occur... It’s a death that has no relation with the vaccine and as such it is not the moment to interrupt the trials,” Covas told local broadcaster TV Cultura.

Sinovac said in a statement on its website yesterday it was confident in the safety of its vaccine and will continue to communicate with Brazil on the matter. It has previously said it expects interim results of late-stage trials this year.

It is not uncommon for clinical trials to be suspended temporarily — sometimes for as short as a week — after a volunteer dies or takes ill so that trial organizers can check whether it is related to the drug being tested.

The Sinovac vaccine has, however, been dismissed by President Jair Bolsonaro, who regularly expresses anti-Chinese sentiment and has previously said the federal government will not buy the vaccine.

On Monday he appeared to row back on those comments, saying the government would buy any vaccines that were approved by the Health Ministry and regulator Anvisa.

Even so, Bolsonaro’s stance has set a clear political battleline with the Governor of Sao Paulo, Joao Doria, who has said his state will both import the vaccine and produce it, with work having begun on a plant capable of producing 100 million doses a year.

Sinovac is also hoping to supply its experimental coronavirus vaccine to more South American countries by outsourcing some manufacturing procedures to Butantan.

Late stage trials are also being conducted in Indonesia and Turkey. Indonesia’s state-owned Bio Farma said yesterday that its Sinovac vaccine trials were “going smoothly.”

Brazil has the world’s second deadliest coronavirus outbreak with over 160,000 dead.