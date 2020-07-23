Britain, EU trade deal ‘is unlikely’

Home » World

Britain and the European Union will fail to sign a post-Brexit trade deal, with only a few days left before Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s July deadline for an outline agreement, The Telegraph reported.

The British government expects it will trade with EU on World Trade Organization terms after the transition period which ends on December 31.

Britain left the EU on January 31 and the relationship is now governed by a transition arrangement that keeps previous trading rules in place while the two sides negotiate new terms.

Negotiators began the latest round of bilateral talks in London on Monday, but remain deadlocked on fields of fishing rights, the European Court of Justice’s role, “level playing field” guarantees, and governance of the deal.