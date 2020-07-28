The story appears on
Page A8
July 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Britain steps up battle against the bulge
Restaurants will have to display calories on menus under plans announced by the British government yesterday to tackle the country’s obesity problem, made more urgent by the coronavirus crisis.
Other measures outlined include bans on “buy one get one free” deals on unhealthy items, junk food television adverts being aired before 9pm and a “consultation” on placing calorie labels on alcohol.
It is not the first time a British government has attempted to do something about the country’s bulging waistlines, but this latest attempt has been prompted by the pandemic.
Analyses show that nearly 8 percent of critically ill patients in intensive care units with the virus were categorized as morbidly obese, compared with less than 3 percent of the general population. Two-thirds of adults are above a healthy weight, with 36 percent overweight and 28 percent obese.
“Losing weight is hard but with some small changes we can all feel fitter and healthier,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.
