November 10, 2021

Britain to recognize Chinese vaccines for travelers

Source: Agencies | 00:06 UTC+8 November 10, 2021 | Print Edition

Britain said it would recognize COVID-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, and India’s Covaxin to the country’s approved list of vaccines for inbound travelers.

The changes, which come into force from November 22, will benefit fully vaccinated people from countries including the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia and India.

The travel rules are being further simplified as all people under the age of 18 will be treated as fully vaccinated at the border and will be able to enter England without self-isolating on arrival, the Department for Transport said on Monday.

