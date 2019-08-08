British beer show bans ‘busty blondes’

Home » World

Bottles featuring busty blondes, raunchy taglines and lewd labels were banned from one of Britain’s biggest beer festivals yesterday in a crackdown on sexist advertising.

The Campaign for Real Ale, a consumer organization that runs the Great British Beer Festival each August, said it had refused to stock sexist beers at their flagship event for years but had now gone public with their decision.

The group said they did so to hold themselves to account and to send a message about sexist sales tactics.

“It’s hard to understand why some brewers would actively choose to alienate the vast majority of their potential customers with material likely to only appeal to a tiny and shrinking percentage,” said CAMRA director Abigail Newton.

“Beer is not a man’s drink or a woman’s drink, it is a drink for everyone. There is a huge amount of work that needs to be done to overcome outdated stereotypes.

A South African beer company, Vale Bru, was criticized last year when it launched a new range of beers including Filthy Brunette, Easy Blonde and Ripe Redhead.

One marketing tagline read: “All your friends have already had her.” Other beers that fall foul include Leg Spreader, Raging Bitch, Panty Peeler and Double D.

More than two in three British women say they would not buy beers that carried sexist advertising, according to a study commissioned by CAMRA.

The CAMRA ban is part of wider move against gender stereotyping to sell consumer goods.

Britain in June banned all advertising that featured a depiction of gender roles that could cause offence or harm, such as women who cannot park cars.