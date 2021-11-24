Bulgaria bus crash kills 45 tourists

Home » World

A BUS carrying North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway in western Bulgaria before daybreak yesterday, killing at least 45 people, including 12 children, officials said.

The cause of the accident was unclear but the bus appeared to have hit a highway barrier either before or after it caught fire, the officials said.

Seven people who leapt from the burning bus were rushed to the Pirogov emergency hospital in the Bulgarian capital Sofia and were in a stable condition, hospital staff said. They had suffered burns and one had a broken leg.

Bulgaria’s interior ministry said 45 people had died, making it the most deadly bus accident in the Balkan country’s history.

Interim Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov said bodies were “clustered inside and are burnt to ash.”

“The picture is terrifying. I have never seen anything like that before,” he said.

The accident happened on the Struma highway about 30km west of Sofia around 2am. The coach party had been returning to Skopje, capital of North Macedonia, after a weekend holiday trip to Istanbul.