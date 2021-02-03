COVID-19 pandemic hits new heights in Portugal

Home » World

Portugal reported close to half of all its COVID-19 deaths in January, highlighting a severe acceleration in cases that has prompted several European countries to offer help.

Hospitals across the nation of a little more than 10 million appear on the verge of collapse, with ambulances sometimes queuing for hours because of a lack of beds while some health units are struggling to find enough refrigerated space to preserve the bodies of the deceased.

Austria is willing to take intensive-care patients and is waiting for Portuguese authorities to propose how many they want to transfer, the Austrian embassy in Lisbon said.

Germany will send medical staff and equipment, with a plane carrying 26 doctors, nurses and hygiene experts, as well as 40 mobile and 10 stationary ventilators. The flight is due to leave for Lisbon today.

Hard-hit neighbor Spain has offered help, too, but Portugal has yet to accept, a Spanish foreign ministry source said.

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told LaSexta TV that the two countries were in “direct contact every day, at all levels.”

Portugal’s 5,576 COVID-19 fatalities in January represent 44.7 percent of the 12,482 registered since the start of the pandemic.

Portuguese officials have blamed the huge increase in infection and death rates on the more contagious variant of the disease first detected in Britain, while acknowledging that a relaxation of restrictions on movement over the Christmas holidays also played a role.

More than 711,000 infections have been reported since March — 43 percent of those in January.

On Monday, it reported 5,805 cases and 275 deaths.

Portugal has the world’s highest seven-day rolling average of new daily cases per million people.

“We are confident the lockdown will have its (positive) effects,” Health Secretary Antonio Sales said.