The story appears on
Page A12
February 3, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
COVID-19 pandemic hits new heights in Portugal
Portugal reported close to half of all its COVID-19 deaths in January, highlighting a severe acceleration in cases that has prompted several European countries to offer help.
Hospitals across the nation of a little more than 10 million appear on the verge of collapse, with ambulances sometimes queuing for hours because of a lack of beds while some health units are struggling to find enough refrigerated space to preserve the bodies of the deceased.
Austria is willing to take intensive-care patients and is waiting for Portuguese authorities to propose how many they want to transfer, the Austrian embassy in Lisbon said.
Germany will send medical staff and equipment, with a plane carrying 26 doctors, nurses and hygiene experts, as well as 40 mobile and 10 stationary ventilators. The flight is due to leave for Lisbon today.
Hard-hit neighbor Spain has offered help, too, but Portugal has yet to accept, a Spanish foreign ministry source said.
Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told LaSexta TV that the two countries were in “direct contact every day, at all levels.”
Portugal’s 5,576 COVID-19 fatalities in January represent 44.7 percent of the 12,482 registered since the start of the pandemic.
Portuguese officials have blamed the huge increase in infection and death rates on the more contagious variant of the disease first detected in Britain, while acknowledging that a relaxation of restrictions on movement over the Christmas holidays also played a role.
More than 711,000 infections have been reported since March — 43 percent of those in January.
On Monday, it reported 5,805 cases and 275 deaths.
Portugal has the world’s highest seven-day rolling average of new daily cases per million people.
“We are confident the lockdown will have its (positive) effects,” Health Secretary Antonio Sales said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.