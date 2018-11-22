Advanced Search

November 22, 2018

Camping is a blast

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 November 22, 2018 | Print Edition

Unprecedented heavy rains which lashed Kuwait have unearthed dozens of land mines laid by Iraqi troops during their 1990-91 occupation, disrupting the emirate’s popular desert camping season. Authorities have closed 18 desert sites and removed at least 48 mines. The civil defense committee has urged campers to delay their plans until after the defense ministry has searched the areas, said Fahad al-Shutaily, deputy director of Kuwait’s Jahra and Farwaniya districts.

