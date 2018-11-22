The story appears on
Page A9
November 22, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Camping is a blast
Unprecedented heavy rains which lashed Kuwait have unearthed dozens of land mines laid by Iraqi troops during their 1990-91 occupation, disrupting the emirate’s popular desert camping season. Authorities have closed 18 desert sites and removed at least 48 mines. The civil defense committee has urged campers to delay their plans until after the defense ministry has searched the areas, said Fahad al-Shutaily, deputy director of Kuwait’s Jahra and Farwaniya districts.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.