Cannons a damp squib

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says three used water cannons bought for police under predecessor Boris Johnson have been sold for scrap, at a loss of more than US$385,000. Johnson, while mayor, authorized police to buy the 25-year-old cannons from Germany after riots swept London and other cities in 2011. They cost US$414,000 to buy and refit, but have never been used. The government banned them, citing safety risks and saying they could be counterproductive. Khan said they had been sold for US$14,170 to a firm that will dismantle them and export the parts.