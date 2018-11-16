Capital idea for a walk

The story appears on
November 16, 2018
The Mayor of Paris wants to pedestrianize the historic center of the French capital, a member of her team said, an area encompassing famous landmarks like the Louvre Museum and Notre Dame Cathedral. The project would see traffic heavily restricted in Paris’s first four districts, in the center of the city and electric shuttles installed, according to the source close to Mayor Anne Hidalgo.
