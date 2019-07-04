Advanced Search

July 4, 2019

Capsize in Pakistan

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 July 4, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in Pakistan say an overloaded passenger boat has capsized on the Indus River, killing at least eight people and leaving several others missing. Local police chief Tanveer Khan said the boat sank yesterday near the northwestern town of Haripur. He said the wooden boat was carrying about 40 people but was designed for just 25. Search teams rescued 12 people and recovered eight bodies, including four children. Rescue operations are still underway.

﻿

 

﻿