The story appears on
Page A11
July 4, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Capsize in Pakistan
Police in Pakistan say an overloaded passenger boat has capsized on the Indus River, killing at least eight people and leaving several others missing. Local police chief Tanveer Khan said the boat sank yesterday near the northwestern town of Haripur. He said the wooden boat was carrying about 40 people but was designed for just 25. Search teams rescued 12 people and recovered eight bodies, including four children. Rescue operations are still underway.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.