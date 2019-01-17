Cardboard tent for the homeless goes viral

Home » World

A TINY Italian charity is dreaming big after its prototype for a foldable cardboard tent for the homeless went viral online — with the unwitting help of a local politician.

From Japan to Ireland, hundreds of organizations have inquired about the tent designed to keep rough sleepers warm during cold winter nights, since the group posted a video of a handout earlier this month, the charity said.

“We didn’t expect to draw so much interest. We just wanted to show some solidarity,” said Giuseppe D’Alessandro, the tent’s designer who co-founded Napoli 2035, a non-profit for homeless people, with four friends in 2017.

Across Europe, many countries have seen the number of homeless people increase since the 2007 financial crisis amid austerity measures and rising housing prices. There are an estimated 4.1 million homeless people in the European Union.

Made of recyclable cardboard and plastic, the waterproof tent folds like an accordion into a portable backpack, said its creator, who invented it during his design studies in 2017.

D’Alessandro has only built a few dozen models that have been distributed to homeless people around Naples.

The initiative went viral after Napoli 2035 posted a Facebook message in response to the deputy mayor of Trieste, in northern Italy, who sparked national outcry by bragging about throwing away a homeless man’s “rags.”

Paolo Polidori of the anti-immigrant League party, had boasted online about binning the man’s belongings to send a message of “zero tolerance” against decay in the city.

“In Trieste, the deputy mayor throws a homeless man’s blankets in the bin. Here in Naples we are trying to write a different story,” the group wrote on January 5, sharing a video of activists handing out tents.

The clip has since been viewed more than 95,000 times.

Napoli 2035 has received requests for thousands of tents in a few days, mainly from charities in other Italian cities — but also from Germany and further afield, D’Alessandro said.