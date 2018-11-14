Cash windfall returned

The story appears on
Page A9
November 14, 2018
Related News
A ROMANIAN man was surprised to find 95,000 euros (US$107,000) stashed inside a secondhand cupboard he’d bought — and promptly returned the money. Adela Stanici said her husband, Samuel, a construction worker, had recently bought the cupboard from an online site. “We thought it might be a trap, a setup, and we knew we had to get the money back to where it came from,” the mother of four said. The owner revealed the cupboard had belonged to his recently deceased father but “had no idea” about the money.
