December 31, 2019
Celebrating bodybuilding under wraps
Bangladesh’s first women’s bodybuilding championship was won by a 19-year-old student in a contest where most of her muscle was covered up to prevent controversy in the Muslim-majority nation.
While skimpy bikinis are the norm at international body-building contests, Awhona Rahman and her 29 rivals kept their brawn under wraps in front of the crowd of hundreds.
Rahman and the other competitors struck poses on stage wearing tight leggings and body-hugging outfits during the three-day event that finished on Sunday and was held in the capital Dhaka.
“I really worked hard for this,” said Rahman. “It never entered my mind that someone might criticize me for showing my body. My brother, who runs a fitness center, has always encouraged me.
“We were told there would be proper dress code and the outfit provided was perfect from a Bangladeshi perspective.”
