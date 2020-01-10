The story appears on
Page A11
January 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Challenge to Singapore’s fake news law
A SINGAPORE opposition party has mounted the first legal challenge against an online misinformation law that activists say is being used to silence criticism of the government ahead of elections.
The controversial legislation gives authorities the power to order corrections be placed next to posts they deem false.
Since the law came into force in October, several opposition figures and activists have been ordered to place a banner next to online posts stating that they contain false information.
The Singapore Democratic Party, one of a handful of small opposition groups in the city-state, has asked the courts to overturn a government order for it to correct two Facebook posts and an article on its website.
The Facebook posts said many Singaporeans had been displaced from white-collar jobs by foreigners — claims the government said were “false and misleading.”
“We undertake this legal action because, as difficult as it may be, we must stand up for our fellow Singaporeans and fight for what little space we have left in Singapore to uphold our democratic freedoms,” the party said on its website late Wednesday.
The challenge was filed against Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, whose ministry last month ordered the corrections be put up and later rejected an application to withdraw the order.
“Ms Teo has plunged a dagger into the heart (of) Singapore’s political system already plagued by anti-democratic rules that keep the (ruling People’s Action Party) entrenched in power,” said the SDP, which currently has no seats in parliament.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.