Cheese taste ‘cannot be copyrighted’
THE taste of a food product cannot be copyrighted because it is too subjective, the EU’s top court ruled yesterday, rejecting a claim by a Dutch cheese manufacturer against a rival.
The European Court of Justice said that the taste of food could not be protected under copyright legislation because it “cannot be identified with precision and objectivity,” unlike a photograph or a song.
Dutch firm Levola argued that its competitor Smilde had infringed its copyright with a product that tasted the same as its own “Heksenkaas” spreadable cream cheese with herbs.
The case was referred to the ECJ by a Dutch appeals court to decide whether European copyright law could be applied, but the Luxembourg-based court rejected Levola’s arguments.
To fall under the copyright rules, the court said, something has to be “expressed in a manner which makes it identifiable with sufficient precision and objectivity.”
“The court finds that the taste of a food product cannot be identified with precision and objectivity,” the ECJ said.
“Unlike, for example, a literary, pictorial, cinematographic or musical work, which is a precise and objective expression, the taste of a food product will be identified essentially on the basis of taste sensations and experiences, which are subjective and variable.”
