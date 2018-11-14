Cheese taste ‘cannot be copyrighted’

Home » World

THE taste of a food product cannot be copyrighted because it is too subjective, the EU’s top court ruled yesterday, rejecting a claim by a Dutch cheese manufacturer against a rival.

The European Court of Justice said that the taste of food could not be protected under copyright legislation because it “cannot be identified with precision and objectivity,” unlike a photograph or a song.

Dutch firm Levola argued that its competitor Smilde had infringed its copyright with a product that tasted the same as its own “Heksenkaas” spreadable cream cheese with herbs.

The case was referred to the ECJ by a Dutch appeals court to decide whether European copyright law could be applied, but the Luxembourg-based court rejected Levola’s arguments.

To fall under the copyright rules, the court said, something has to be “expressed in a manner which makes it identifiable with sufficient precision and objectivity.”

“The court finds that the taste of a food product cannot be identified with precision and objectivity,” the ECJ said.

“Unlike, for example, a literary, pictorial, cinematographic or musical work, which is a precise and objective expression, the taste of a food product will be identified essentially on the basis of taste sensations and experiences, which are subjective and variable.”