Children die as Yemen war grinds on

UN Yemen envoy Martin Griffiths faced his “sternest test” yesterday as he flew into the rebel-held capital Sanaa for talks on averting all-out fighting for the vital port of Hodeida.

Under heavy Western pressure, the government and its Saudi-led military backers have largely suspended a five-month-old offensive on the Red Sea port city.

But a devastating all-out assault on the city’s vital docks still threatens as coalition commanders scent a potentially game-changing victory in their three-and-a-half year war with the Iran-backed Houthi Shiite rebels.

UN agencies say up to 14 million Yemenis are at risk of starvation if the port of Hodeida is closed by fighting or damage.

Save the Children said yesterday that some 85,000 infants under the age of 5 may have died of severe malnutrition or related diseases between March 2015 and this October based on UN agency figures.

Hodeida is virtually the sole gateway to the capital and rebel-held territory in the densely populated highlands, and some 80 percent of commercial food imports and virtually all UN-supervised humanitarian aid pass through its docks.

Griffiths was expected to hold talks with rebel political leaders as he attempts to revive a peace process that collapsed in acrimony in Switzerland in September when the rebels failed to show up.

The Houthis have said repeatedly that they need stronger security guarantees from the international community that they will be given safe passage through the crippling air and sea blockade the coalition has enforced since March 2015.

The international community is demanding in return that the rebels halt all offensive operations, particularly missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, and commit to joining talks on handing over the port of Hodeida to UN control.

Although Western governments have condemned civilian deaths in Yemen, they remain backers of Saudi Arabia, which is a regional ally and spends billions of dollars on arms from the United States, Britain, and France.