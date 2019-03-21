The story appears on
Page A10
March 21, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chile’s lagoon of bones haunts a nation forever
The cows and horses would have come for the last blades of grass. Now their bones are scattered on the cracked earth, victims of drought that wiped Santiago’s weekend playground Laguna de Aculeo from the map.
Aculeo’s demise is so sudden and complete it seems as if someone had pulled a giant plug and let all the water out.
So sudden was it that as recently as 2011 the 12-square-kilometer lagoon was a thriving weekend getaway for people from the Chilean capital an hour away.
Thousands came here to swim, water-ski, sail or simply cool off in the long summer. They camped along its shores and lined up for tables at busy waterside restaurants. Now, water and cooling summers on Aculeo are a fast-receding memory.
“We have been suffering drought for 10 years, and now the lagoon has disappeared, with tourism, camping, business, everything,” laments Marcos Contreras, a campsite employee.
Wooden jetties now poke out grotesquely over the dry waterbed. Canoes and speedboats gather dust. Once 6 meters deep, the water began to fall from 2011. By last May, it had dried out completely.
A giant sign on the approach shows the lagoon as it was, stark blue against the backdrop of the towering Andes, saying “Help us to protect the lagoon.”
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.