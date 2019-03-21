Chile’s lagoon of bones haunts a nation forever

Home » World

The cows and horses would have come for the last blades of grass. Now their bones are scattered on the cracked earth, victims of drought that wiped Santiago’s weekend playground Laguna de Aculeo from the map.

Aculeo’s demise is so sudden and complete it seems as if someone had pulled a giant plug and let all the water out.

So sudden was it that as recently as 2011 the 12-square-kilometer lagoon was a thriving weekend getaway for people from the Chilean capital an hour away.

Thousands came here to swim, water-ski, sail or simply cool off in the long summer. They camped along its shores and lined up for tables at busy waterside restaurants. Now, water and cooling summers on Aculeo are a fast-receding memory.

“We have been suffering drought for 10 years, and now the lagoon has disappeared, with tourism, camping, business, everything,” laments Marcos Contreras, a campsite employee.

Wooden jetties now poke out grotesquely over the dry waterbed. Canoes and speedboats gather dust. Once 6 meters deep, the water began to fall from 2011. By last May, it had dried out completely.

A giant sign on the approach shows the lagoon as it was, stark blue against the backdrop of the towering Andes, saying “Help us to protect the lagoon.”