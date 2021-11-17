Choking Delhi defies lockdown

Home » World

The Delhi government pushed back Monday against a call by India’s top court to declare a “pollution lockdown,” as children stayed away from school for a week because of dangerous smog levels.

Air quality in Delhi ­— among one of world’s most polluted cities — regularly plummets to “severe” in winter with levels of harmful particulates at dangerous levels.

On Saturday, the Supreme Court suggested imposing a “pollution lockdown,” confining the megacity’s 20 million people to their homes.

In a submission to the court, the city government said such a step would only be “meaningful” if states surrounding Delhi are also included.

One of the contributors to the smog that hangs over the city in winter is smoke from farmers burning their crop residue in neighboring states.

Delhi is also ringed by several satellite cities like Noida and Ghaziabad that are home to millions.

“Given Delhi’s compact size, a lockdown would have limited impact on the air quality regime,” the Delhi government said.

But it conceded industry was the biggest contributor in air pollution followed by transport and dust from roads and construction sites.

It said the farm fires were contributing only 4 percent to the city’s PM 2.5 — the most harmful particulate matter that is responsible for chronic lung and heart diseases.

Last week, PM 2.5 levels in the city touched 500, more than 30 times the World Health Organization’s maximum safe limits. On Monday, PM 2.5 levels eased after winds dispersed the pollutants and hovered at around 160, according to the government’s System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

Delhi’s chief minister on Saturday announced a week-long closure of all government offices as well as schools and banned construction until November 20.

A 2020 report by Swiss organization IQAir found that 22 of the world’s 30 most polluted cities were in India, with Delhi the most polluted capital globally.

The same year, the medical journal Lancet said 1.67 million deaths were attributable to air pollution in India in 2019, including almost 17,500 in the capital.