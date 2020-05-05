Clashes as Indian booze shops reopen

Home » World

POLICE used batons to beat back thirsty Indians jostling to buy alcohol for the first time in 40 days as the government eased further the world’s biggest novel coronavirus lockdown.

The government credits its harsh shutdown of almost all activity since in late March with keeping the tally of cases to a relatively modest 42,800 with around 1,400 deaths.

But it has also caused misery for millions of workers in India’s vast informal sector left suddenly jobless and dealt a major blow to Asia’s third-biggest economy.

Adding to some relaxations for industry and agriculture last month, from yesterday offices could operate with one-third capacity and certain shops could reopen.

Officials had painstakingly drawn chalk circles for buyers of booze to stand in but the social distancing efforts were thwarted as people gathered from early morning.

“We have been in solitude for over a month,” said Asit Banerjee, 55, as he queued in Kolkata, where ­— as in Delhi and elsewhere — police used “lathi” batons to control the crowds.

“Alcohol will energize us to maintain social distancing during the pandemic.”

Elsewhere such as in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh state police closed down the shops soon after they opened as long queues of men in masks snaked around the block.

“One of the shops had opened in the morning but clashes broke out as a lot of crowd had gathered,” said a police officer in Ghaziabad.

But hundreds continued to loiter in neighboring streets in the hope they would be reopened.

“It’s not like I have anything to do at home,” said Deepak Kumar, 30, as he waited patiently across the street from one outlet in the national capital New Delhi.

One lucky customer who managed to buy some wine, 25-year-old Sagar, said he went to a store in Delhi at 7.30am and was delighted to discover it had opened early.

“There were about 20 to 25 people in the morning and the shop was open for about two hours,” he said.

“People in rows of five were allowed in. Now they’ve shut it.”

In some other states, including Maharashtra, certain liquor stores remained shut amid confusion over which outlets were permitted to open. In others such as in Assam they opened several days earlier.

Although illegal in some states like teetotaller Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Gujarat, alcohol consumption has risen strongly in recent years as the country’s middle class has grown.