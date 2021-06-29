The story appears on
Page A3
June 29, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Classified UK papers found at bus stop
CLASSIFIED documents from Britain’s defense ministry containing details about a British warship and Russia’s potential reaction to its passage through the Black Sea have been found at a bus stop in south England, the BBC reported on Sunday.
The BBC said the documents, almost 50 pages in all, were found “in a soggy heap behind a bus stop in Kent early on Tuesday morning” by a member of the public.
The Ministry of Defense said it had been informed of “an incident in which sensitive defense papers were recovered by a member of the public.”
“The department takes the security of information extremely seriously and an investigation has been launched. The employee concerned reported the loss at the time. It would be inappropriate to comment further,” a spokesperson said.
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova mocked the British government on social media channel Telegram, saying, “London has used a number of lies to cover up the latest provocation. 007 (James Bond) is no longer the same. And now a riddle-like question for the British parliament, why do we need ‘Russian hackers’ if there are British bus stops?”
Britain’s main opposition Labor Party said the discovery of the documents was “as embarrassing as it is worrying for ministers.”
Labor’s defense policy chief John Healey said ministers needed to confirm that national security had not been undermined or security operations affected and that “procedures are in place to ensure nothing like this happens again.”
The BBC reported that the documents, which included e-mails and PowerPoint presentations, related to the British warship Defender, which this month sailed through waters off the Crimean peninsula.
The documents appear to show that the British officials knew the route could lead to a possible reaction from the Russians, but that taking an alternative passage could be considered by Moscow as “the UK being scared/running away.”
Russia said last week that it had fired warning shots and dropped bombs in the path of the ship to chase it out of what the Kremlin says are its territorial waters.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.