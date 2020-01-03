Computers join breast cancer fight

Home » World

A COMPUTER program can identify breast cancer from routine scans with greater accuracy than human experts, researchers said in what they hoped could prove a breakthrough in the fight against the global killer.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers in women, with more than 2 million new diagnoses last year alone.

In Britain, women over 50 are advised to get a mammogram every three years, the results of which are analyzed by two independent experts.

But interpreting the scans leaves room for error and a small percentage of all mammograms either return a false positive or a false negative.

Now researchers from Google Health have trained an artificial intelligence model to detect cancer in breast scans from thousands of women in Britain and the United States.

The images had already been reviewed by doctors in real life but unlike in a clinical setting, the machine had no patient history to inform its diagnoses.

The team found that their AI model could predict breast cancer from the scans with a similar accuracy level to expert radiographers.

Further, the AI showed a reduction in the proportion of cases where cancer was incorrectly identified — 5.7 percent in the US and 1.2 percent in Britain.

It also reduced the percentage of missed diagnoses by 9.4 percent among the US patients and by 2.7 percent in Britain.

In Britain, all mammograms are reviewed by two radiologists, a necessary but labor-intensive process.

The team of Google Health also conducted experiments comparing the computer’s decision with that of the first human scan reader.

If the two diagnoses agreed, the case was marked as resolved. Only with discordant outcomes was the machine then asked to compare with the second reader’s decision.

The study by Dominic King, UK lead of Google Health, and his team, published in Nature, showed that using AI to verify the first human expert reviewer’s diagnosis could save up to 88 percent of the workload for the second clinician.

“Find me a country where you can find a nurse or doctor that isn’t busy,” said King. “There’s the opportunity for this technology to support the existing excellent service of the reviewers.”

The team said further research was needed but they hoped the technology could one day act as a “second opinion.”