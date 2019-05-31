Congo vessel toll 47

Home » World

The death toll from a weekend boat disaster in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to at least 47 people, with dozens more possibly missing, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The boat capsized in rough waters on Lake Mai-Ndombe on Saturday, the latest in a string of deadly accidents in Congolese waters. On Monday, authorities reported 32 people had died in the accident on a boat that was unfit for transport. Its owner has been arrested. The death toll has risen to 47, Simon Mbo Wemba, mayor of the lakeside town of Inongo, said. He said the boat’s official manifest had 113 people aboard but there were already 183 people who escaped. He said around 400 people could have been onboard.