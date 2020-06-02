Controversial pandemic drug dividing the world

Home » World

Banned in some countries, promoted in others — the drug hydroxychloroquine as a potential antidote for the coronavirus is dividing opinion worldwide.

Scientists looking to find licensed medicines that could be repurposed as a treatment for COVID-19 had started tests of hydroxychloroquine, normally used to treat arthritis, and chloroquine, an malaria drug.

Both medicines can produce potentially serious side-effects, particularly heart arrhythmia, leading many experts to warn against their use outside of clinical trials.

But that has not stopped prominent figures like US President Donald Trump endorsing hydroxychloroquine despite a lack of evidence of its efficacy.

Escalating the debate, the prominent medical journal Lancet on May 22 published a study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients that showed no benefit in treating them with the two drugs — and even increased the likelihood of them dying in hospital.

This led the World Health Organization to suspend clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine, but dozens of scientists have since raised concerns over the study’s methodology. The journal corrected part of the data, but researchers have stood by their conclusions.

Countries worldwide vary on their own policies on hydroxychloroquine.

France does so on May 27, days after controversial French doctor Didier Raoult — whose own methodology has been questioned — rejected the study and stood by his belief the drug can help patients recover from the virus.

Other countries including Italy, Egypt, Tunisia, Colombia, Chile, El Salvador, Cape Verde, Albania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina also ban the use of the drug for COVID-19 patients, though in Italy it remains possible in clinical trials.

Sweden had used the drug in the early phases of the pandemic to treat patients with severe symptoms, but stopped in April after the European Medicines Agency recommended it only be used in clinical trials.

Germany too had judged that the current studies did not allow for the drug to be used on individual COVID-19 patients and it could only be used in clinical trials.

On the other hand, several countries continue to promote the use hydroxychloroquine. These include Brazil, Algeria, Morocco, Turkey, Jordan, Romania, Portugal, Kenya, Senegal, Chad and the Republic of Congo.

Russia, Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates have not yet suspended the use of the drug either, and in Iran recent social media posts of prescriptions show virus patients are still receiving it there.

Thailand is also still using hydroxychloroquine in its treatment of COVID-19 patients, and India and Venezuela continue to use the drug as a preventative measure. Cuba is using the drug but will revise its protocols to introduce further precautions.

In the US hydroxychloroquine can only in principle be given to COVID-19 patients in hospital, but the Food and Drug Administration warned in April that the drug could have potential harmful impact on the heart.